Nugget of Knowledge: Competitive Eating

A report in the scientific journal Biological Letters predicts that the 10 minute record will never be more than 84 hotdogs

(WYTV) – The greatest eater in the history of mankind, Joey Chestnut, woofed down 75 hot dogs in 10 minutes to set a new world record at the Nathan’s Hot Dog Eating Contest on the 4th of July.

But is there a limit to how much we can eat at one time?

A report in the scientific journal Biological Letters predicts that the 10 minute record will never be more than 84 hotdogs, that this is the absolute human limit.

All through the 1980’s, hot dog eating records improved only slightly year to year, the winners were usually overweight men who forced down about one hot dog per minute.

This changed in 2001 when highly trained Japanese eaters suddenly appeared and they devoured the competition.

The greatest was super eater Takeru Kobayashi, who doubled what was then the world’s record, 25 hot dogs in ten minutes; he ate 50.

Now we have the new generation of competitive eaters who train hard.

You can’t be a competitive eater if you’re overweight, your excess belly fat keeps your stomach from inflating as it should in a contest.

The serious competitors exercise to keep trim and they train their bodies to tolerate more and more food without gagging.

They slurp gallons of soup to stretch their stomachs, just like large earrings can stretch an ear lobe, but the scientists at Biological Letters say the amount of food a human can eat in one minute is 832 grams.

That’s one and 8/10 pounds, convert that to hot dogs and buns and arrive at that limit, 84 dogs in ten minutes.

How does man compare to animals? If humans ingest nearly two pounds a minute, that is on a par with a grizzly bear. It’s faster than a coyote, but not even Joey Chestnut could keep up with a wolf which can ingest more than two pounds of meat a minute.