Nugget of Knowledge: Common cold Video

The most common illness known to man is the common cold, that's why we call it common.

We've been fighting it almost as long as we've been human and we're no closer to curing it.

Some 200 different viruses can cause it, that's why it's so difficult stamping out the runny nose, the sneezing and the scratchy throat.

Americans suffer a billion colds each year, 22 million school days lost.

The ancient Egyptians had hieroglyphs showing people suffering from a cold, the Greek Hippocrates described it 500 years before Christ.

Benjamin Franklin said people could catch colds from one another when they're shut up in small rooms, breathing on each other.

Chicken soup as a remedy? Yes... that's a thousand years old and still we can only relieve the symptoms. Zinc in nasal sprays or lozenges, can shorten how long we suffer.