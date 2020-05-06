Nugget of Knowledge: Commencement speeches

(WYTV) – We’re going to miss those commencement speeches this year, unless they appear online.

Why is it called a commencement speech if it comes at the end of school? Doesn’t commence mean to start something?

Yes, it originally meant you’ve completed your education and are ready to commence your career.

The earliest commencement speakers at universities delivered their speeches in Latin. At Princeton University today, the senior giving the salutatory speech still gives it in Latin. The students all get copies in English with instructions on when to laugh; that way, the audience thinks every graduate is fluent in Latin.

Sometimes speakers cost money. Actor Matthew McConaughey collected $135,000 for an address at the University of Houston. Katie Couric got $110,000 from the University of Oklahoma.

Tom Kenny and Bill Fagerbakke delivered their speech at the University of Vermont as a dialog between their two better-known characters: SpongeBob Squarepants and Patrick Star.

And the late billionaire Robert Smith offered more than encouragement at Morehouse College in Atlanta last year. He pledged to pay off the student debt of all 396 graduates and the loans their parents may have taken out, and he did. It cost him $34 million.