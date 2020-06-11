Nugget of Knowledge: Columbus never reached the USA

Columbus died believing that all of the spots he'd visited in the Americas were actually parts of Asia

(WYTV) – We celebrate Columbus Day to honor the man who “discovered” our country, but Columbus never reached this nation.

On his first two voyages to the New World, Columbus landed on a number of Caribbean islands.

On his third voyage, he touched South America, and his fourth journey took him to Central America.

But not once did Columbus ever set foot on what is now the United States!

How much was Columbus paid for discovering America?

He didn’t sail for free, you know.

At the time Columbus sailed from Spain, in August, 1492, the Spanish currency was the maravedi, a small silver coin.

Columbus earned 2,000 maravedis a month, which at that time could buy a cow or five pigs.

How much did he earn in today’s money?

His two-month voyage that led to the discovery of the New World earned Columbus $59.28!

With each trip, Columbus kept trying to push westward, believing if he could just get through the islands he found, he’d reach Japan or the Imperial Palace in China, the places he’d set out to reach in the first place.

He never did, and he died believing that all of the spots he’d visited in the Americas were actually parts of Asia.