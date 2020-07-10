Nugget of Knowledge: Coca-cola facts

(WYTV) – Did it really have cocaine in its original recipe?

Not exacty. Coca-Cola never put pure cocaine into its drinks, but it did use a lot of coca leaf which does contain traces of cocaine: nine milligrams per glass.

By contrast, the average dose of cocaine is 50 to 75 milligrams. Anyway, the company took out the coca leaf by 1905.

You can easily find Coca-Cola in every country of the world, except Cuba and North Korea, but it’s unofficially available there, too. It’s a so-called “grey” import, which means the Coca-Cola is imported from another country without the direct permission of the Coca-Cola Company.

From 1886 to 1959 — that’s 73 years — a six and a half ounce glass or bottle of Coca-Cola was just five cents.

When Coca-Cola was ready to import to China, it had to find a name that fits with the language. The original name “Kekoukela,” translated to “bite the wax tadpole.”

Now it’s “Kekoukele,” which means “tasty fun.”

Yes, you can use Coca-Cola to remove blood stains, it’s very effective. The TV show “Mythbusters” proved that.

You’ll find at least 16 different flavors of Coca-Cola around the world, including Coca-Cola Orange, and Coca-Cola BlaK, which is a coffee-flavored version.

And during the Second World War, Coke made a special clear version bottled with a red star on it for Georgy Zhukov, the top Russian general. He asked for Coke, he loved it, but he wanted people around him to think he as drinking fine Russian vodka, not some decadent an American drink.