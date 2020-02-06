Nugget of Knowledge: Citrus fruit

Citrus fruits are green while they are still growing on the tree, but the eventually change colors

(WYTV) – Why are lemons yellow but limes are green?

They’re all green to begin with: citrus fruits are green while they are still growing on the tree. Lemons lose their green color as they ripen because as the chlorophyll pigment disappears, another chemical called anthocyanin replaces it.

Some limes would also turn yellow if you left them on the tree long enough, but they never get a chance.

Ripe citrus fruits are too soft to make the trip from the farm to our grocery, so farmers always pick the fruits while they are green and not quite ripe.

Oranges and lemons will continue to ripen on their way to the supermarket, oranges turning orange and lemons turning yellow, but due to a biological quirk, once you pick a lime, it stops ripening at that moment and stays green.

You may have heard that you shouldn’t mix grapefruit juice with certain drugs. Grapefruit juice is rich in vitamins C and A.

Researchers have discovered that grapefruit juice can affect a certain human enzyme. It actually boosts the power of some drugs to really high levels, and we have now found more than 40 drugs this happens to, including some blood pressure medicines.