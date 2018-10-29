Nugget of Knowledge: Random Nuggets Video

(WYTV) - Random nuggets:

There is one strand of corn silk for each kernel on an ear of corn.

Research shows that if you touch an item in a store, you're more likely to buy it.

Chuck Yeager broke the sound barrier in 1947. Two days before, he broke two ribs falling off a horse.

Chew on this -- the melting temperature of bubble gum is 125 degrees F.

Chew on this, too -- if you have metal fillings, chewing on aluminum foil can generate up to two volts of electric current.

Vatican City could fit inside the Indianapolis Motor Speedway.

Global warming? Since the solar system formed four and a half billion years ago, the sun has grown 30 percent hotter.

You are slightly more likely to have twins if conception took place during the summertime.

You can hear a hyena laugh more than three miles away.

Typically, people eat 35 percent more when dining with others than when eating alone.

A spammer needs to send 12.5 million emails to get one response.