Nugget of Knowledge: Chess

Some 700 million people around the world play chess regularly. It’s sometimes called the game of kings.

When your opponent’s king cannot avoid capture, you, the victor, say checkmate. This is from an old Persian phrase meaning, “the king is helpless.”​​​​​​

When played in India in the 6th century, the pieces represented counselors, elephants, chariots and the like. The Europeans changed those to knights, bishops, rooks and pawns.

There are eight different ways to reach checkmate in just two moves.

The longest possible game of chess would involve 5,949 moves.

The youngest chess grandmaster was Sergey Karjakin of India at 12 years and seven months.

The last major rule change was made more than 700 years ago in Spain. Pawns on their first move could move two squares forward.

In 1973, police raided a chess tournament in Cleveland because the chess enthusiasts were playing for cash, a violation of the anti-gambling laws.

The first computer program to beat a chess grandmaster was Deep Blue, designed by IBM at Carnegie Mellon University in Pittsburgh. Blue beat Boris Kasparov in 1997. Kasparov had beaten Blue the year before.