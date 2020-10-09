Nugget of Knowledge: Candy corn

Candy corn has been around for more than a century and its three-color look was revolutionary for the candy industry at the time

(WYTV) – All about everyone’s favorite Halloween candy — candy corn!

Well, just about everyone. Some see the candy bits as the baby teeth of tiny toddler demons.

Really, here are the ingredients.

Candy corn is mostly made of four sweeteners — sugar, corn syrup, dextrose and honey. Sounds rich, but it’s actually fat-free.

Candy corn is known as a “mellow cream,” which is sugar and corn syrup combined to produce a marshmallow-like flavor.

Gelatin gives the candy its chewy texture. Gelatin is made from the bones, skin and connective tissues of animals, so it is not vegan.

Candy corn also contains sesame oil, food dye and even salt — 70 milligrams. They help preserve it.

A portion is 19 pieces. That’s 28 grams of sugar — close to your total sugar intake for the day, which should be no more than 40 grams.

Candy corn has been around for more than a century. George Renninger, of the Wunderlee Candy Company, invented it in the 1880s to look like corn kernels.

The three-color look was revolutionary for the candy industry at the time.

The Goelitz Candy Company started making candy corn in 1900 and still makes it today, although the company name has changed to the Jelly Belly Candy Company.