(WYTV) – We can eat gold.

Some countries in Asia even put gold on their desserts, on their jelly snacks, in their coffee and tea.

Since at least the 1500s, Europeans have been putting gold leaf in bottles of liquor.

The custom of wrapping candies and medicine pills with pure gold leaves started in the 16th century.

Your digestive system does not absorb it and it has to nutritional or health benefits at all and has no flavor. It’s really harmless.

But it must be pure, 23 to 24 karats, more than you’ll find in typical jewelry.

So why eat gold? Just for fun.

Instagram has shown us sushi and desserts with delicate gold leaf sprinkled on top.

The shiny pure gold flakes add a touch of luxury and decadence to any dish.

Eating gold was normal in the 19th century for treating depression, migraines and the immune system.

A 2015 study did find some positive effects of eating gold salt for rheumatoid arthritis.

Edible gold has become a popular ingredient in high-end cuisine. You can buy edible gold in a thin sheet of pure 24-carat gold and it can come in flakes, leaves, dust and color sprays.

You can usually find it in large retail stores and baking shops.

Each edible gold leaf can range from one and a half to five an a half inches long and one pack contains 10 to 100 sheets.

Flakes come in containers or jars, $30 to $40.