Nugget of Knowledge: Campaign donations

What happens to leftover campaign funds when a candidate drops out?

(WYTV) – What happens to leftover campaign funds when a candidate drops out?

That’s assuming there’s money left, because a lack of money is usually a good reason for dropping out.

They can’t keep it.

The Federal Election Commission has strict rules about what federal candidates can and can’t do with leftover campaign money.

Here’s what a campaign committee can do with leftover money:

It can donate the funds to charities or political parties.

The committee can contribute $2,000 per election to other candidates.

It can save the money in case the candidate chooses to run again.

As for winning (or sometimes losing) politicians, they’ll often put their leftover funds toward their next race.

If they choose not to run, they have to go by the same FEC rules.