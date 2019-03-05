Daybreak

Nugget of Knowledge: Button-up or button-down shirt?

Button-down shirts have buttons on the collar

(WYTV) - What kind of shirt are you wearing? Is it a button-up or a button-down shirt?

For most of us, a shirt is a shirt, so what's the difference?

There is a difference.

A button-up shirt is any shirt that has buttons running up the front. You button it up.

A button-down shirt is the same but has additional buttons on the collar. You button those down.

The button-down goes back to 1869, to England.

Polo players started to button down their collars so they wouldn't flap up as they galloped around. They called it a Polo collar.

A visiting American, John Edward Brooks, made the button-down shirt a fashion item. 

After watching a Polo match in England, he went back to his American company and immediately started sewing them.

Soon, the button-down shirt caught on in the world of fashion, and now you'll see it everywhere.

Does the name Brooks sound familiar?

John's father founded the Brooks Brothers clothing line.

