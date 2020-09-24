Nugget of Knowledge: British vs. American English

The same words have very different meanings in America than they do across the pond

(WYTV) – English is English, right? Not unless you’re in England — then you’ll quickly discover the same words have very different meanings in America than they do across the pond.

For example…

Bird

In the United States, a bird is an animal with feathers that tweets. In England, however, a bird is often used to describe a young female, as we would say “chick flick.” Some Britons consider the term to be derogatory.

Trainer

Trainers in America are fitness experts who can help you work out. Abroad, trainers are just another name for sneakers, or tennis shoes.

Jumper

In America, a jumper usually means someone who’s about to jump, such as when 911 dispatchers get a call about a jumper on a bridge. In Great Britain, it’s the sweater you’re wearing.

Casket

You put a dead person in a casket in America but in England, it’s a small, often antique, box used to store jewelry or trinkets.

Comforter

Do you have a comforter — a quilted bedspread? You’re in America. In England, a comforter is your baby’s pacifier.

Pants

In America, pants are your trousers or slacks. In Britain, pants is short for underpants — your underwear. To further confuse you, trousers in Britain are trousers — the clothes on the outside.

Boot

We wear boots on our feet in America but in England, your boot is the trunk of your car.

Braces

We wear braces to straighten our teeth but in England, braces hold up your trousers — they’re suspenders.