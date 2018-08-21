Nugget of Knowledge: Bookworms Video

(WYTV) - We call someone who loves to read a real bookworm, but is there such a thing as a real worm that eats books?

Yes, biologists use the term to describe the larva of moths and beetles that infest books and eat the glue and binding.

The larva of the death watch beetle and the furniture beetle will tunnel through wood and paper.

Then, you have the book louse or paper louse -- a tiny, soft-bodied wingless insect that feeds on mold and other organic matter that it finds on books in archives, libraries and museums.

The book louse will also attack the bindings and other book parts.

The silverfish and the cockroach will eat molds and starch they find in bindings, but modern binding and paper are usually bookworm resistant.

Two types of moths will attack cloth bindings.

So, computer bugs eat e-books, and tapeworms eat audiobooks.