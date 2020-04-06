Nugget of Knowledge: Before rockin’ Ozzy Osbourne had a different gig!

Len Rome's Daily Feature of Little Known Facts

(WYTV) – Before he sang lead vocals for Black Sabbath, Ozzy Osbourne worked in a slaughterhouse.

At the Wife Carrying World Championships in Finland, first prize is the wife’s weight in beer.

We invented alcohol before we invented the wheel.

Continental plates drift as fast as fingernails grow.

In 1907, an ad campaign for Kellogg’s Corn Flakes offered a free sample of cereal to any woman who would wink at her grocer.

Jim Henson made his first Kermit puppet using his mother’s old coat and two halves of a ping pong ball.

The verb “unfriend” appeared in 1659.

Golf legend Jack Nicklaus earned his nickname, the Golden Bear, thanks to his size and blond hair.

Conveniently, it was also the name of his high school mascot.

When it’s feeding, a hummingbird can lick 10 to 15 times per second.

Newborn babies have nearly 100 more bones than full-grown adults.

Stuck inside on a rainy day in 1816, Mary Shelley, her husband Percy Shelley, Lord Byron and John Polidori challenged each other to a scary story writing contest. Mary came up with the idea for Frankenstein and published it two years later at age 20.

As part of David Hasselhoff’s divorce settlement, he kept possession of the nickname “Hoff” and the catchphrase “Don’t Hassle the Hoff.”