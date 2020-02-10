Nugget of Knowledge: Beatles on Ed Sullivan

(WYTV) — The Beatles performed on The Ed Sullivan Show on February 9, 1964 and Beatlemania really took off.

The Ed Sullivan Show marked the first time The Beatles performed live on American television, but they had been on American TV prior.

On November 18, 1963, NBC’s The Huntley Brinkley Report aired a four minute segment on Beatlemania, the craze that was sweeping England.

Five days later, President John F. Kennedy was assassinated. Many people have connected the death of the president and the rise of Beatlemania in America.

The conspiracy theory says Americans needed something upbeat and positive: The Beatles were perfect and their songs were catchy, or maybe it’s purely coincidental.

One of the Monkeys, Davy Jones was also on The Ed Sullivan Show that night, but the Monkeys did not exist.

Jones was singing a song with the cast of Oliver! on Broadway and he had no idea who The Beatles were.

Just before John, Paul, George and Ringo took the stage, Ed Sullivan said that he had just received a “very nice” telegram from The King, Elvis Presley, wishing the Fab Four “tremendous success.”