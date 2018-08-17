Nugget of Knowledge: Bacon

(WYTV) - It's chewy and crunchy, savory and slightly sweet. It hits all your flavor receptors at once.

We've had it for a long time: the Chinese enjoyed bacon four thousand years ago.

Until the 16th century, all pork was called bacon.

But "real" bacon comes from the side or belly of the pig.

Canadian bacon is closer to ham and comes from the loin of the pig.

It's not the worst thing you can eat: two strips of fried bacon have 86 calories and ten percent of your daily allowance of saturated fat, as well as 6 grams of protein.

Until the 1920's, Americans ate a light breakfast: coffee and a roll.

An advertising executive, Edward Bernays. worked for a bacon producer, the Beech-Nut Packing Company and convinced the company doctor to help him promote a heavier breakfast for Americans.

Bernays started a promotion for bacon, then he combined it with eggs and the traditional breakfast was born.