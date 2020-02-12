Nugget of Knowledge: Ash Wednesday

We may connect Catholics with Ash Wednesday, but several other denominations recognize it

(WYTV) – Here are some facts about Ash Wednesday:

We may connect Catholics with Ash Wednesday, but several other denominations recognize it: Lutherans, Methodists, Episcopalians, Presbyterians and some Baptists.

Mormons, Evangelicals and Pentecostal Christians do not.

The ashes used on Ash Wednesday represent dust, as God reminded Adam “Remember you are dust, and to dust you shall return.”

Ash Wednesday is never mentioned in the Bible, and it’s less than 1,000 years old.

The ashes are burned palms from Palm Sunday the year before.

In Iceland, the first day of Lent, Ash Wednesday, looks like Halloween. Children dress in costumes and walk their neighborhoods singing songs in exchange for candy.

You don’t have to go to church for ashes. A local Roman Catholic priest, now dead more than 30 years, used to walk through the Mahoning County Courthouse on Ash Wednesday morning.

You don’t have be a pastor to distribute ashes: some churches give parishioners packets of ashes to take home to apply to the foreheads of loved ones who couldn’t make it to the service.