YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WYTV) – Why do we call certain shoes sneakers?

They were originally called “sneaks” because you could walk around in them and not make noise.

Men were the first to wear high heels, worn when riding horses. When a soldier stood up in his stirrups, the higher heel helped him keep his balance so he could shoot a bow and arrow more effectively.

The oldest shoes known are sandals made from bark that go back to about 8,000 BC.

Explorers found them in a cave in Oregon in 1938.

The world’s oldest leather shoe is made from a single piece of cowhide dating to 3,500 BC, found in Armenia in 2008.

The word “stiletto” means “little dagger.”

The ancient Greeks looked at shoes as unnecessary. Olympic athletes performed barefoot and Alexander the Great’s armies went shoe-less.

The ancient Romans believed shoes were a sign of a civilized society; only slaves and the poor went barefoot.

Flip-flops originally appeared in ancient Egypt as far back as 4,000 years ago, and possibly even further back.

There are more than 18,000 bacteria on just one pair of flip-flops.

Give a girl the right shoes, and she can conquer the world was a quote by Marilyn Monroe

The tallest man ever, Robert Wadlow, wore a U.S. size 37AA, making his the largest shoe size ever at 18 and a half inches long.

Archeologists tell us that since man started wearing shoes, our toes have gotten thinner.

It wasn’t until 1818 that cobblers began to make shoes for both the left and right foot. Before then, shoes were identical and much less comfortable.