Nugget of Knowledge: Also known as acronymns

Daybreak

by: Jim Loboy

Posted: / Updated:

(WYTV) – In a recent Good Question, we talked about acronyms and how many of us are unfamiliar with some of those we toss around in the news. Now is time for a test!

ASAP – Army Substance Abuse Program

HBO – Hyperbaric oxygen

FBI – Food borne illness

FAQ – Fine arts quartet

ATM – Anti-tank mine

NASA – North American Saxophone Alliance

RSVP – Rapid Serial Visual Presentation

TGIF – Toes go in first

NBC – National bank of Canada and Nazarene Bible College

NFL – Negative feedback loop

FYI – Fresno Yosemite International (airport)

PBJ –  Penn Bioethics Journal

AAA – Asian American Alumni and Acronyms and Abbreviations 
 

