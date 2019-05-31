Nugget of Knowledge: Also known as acronymns

(WYTV) – In a recent Good Question, we talked about acronyms and how many of us are unfamiliar with some of those we toss around in the news. Now is time for a test!
ASAP – Army Substance Abuse Program
HBO – Hyperbaric oxygen
FBI – Food borne illness
FAQ – Fine arts quartet
ATM – Anti-tank mine
NASA – North American Saxophone Alliance
RSVP – Rapid Serial Visual Presentation
TGIF – Toes go in first
NBC – National bank of Canada and Nazarene Bible College
NFL – Negative feedback loop
FYI – Fresno Yosemite International (airport)
PBJ – Penn Bioethics Journal
AAA – Asian American Alumni and Acronyms and Abbreviations