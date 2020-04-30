Nugget of Knowledge: Aldi’s facts

Len Rome's Daily Feature of Little Known Facts

(WYTV) – From the Reader’s Digest and CNBC, ever shop at an Aldi’s?

It has a huge following thanks to its no-frills shopping experience, narrow selection of products and low prices.

The stores play no music. They have no local listed phone number. It’s no frills with no name brand products sitting in cardboard boxes. You bring your own bags.

It’s one of the world’s largest and most valuable grocery store chains with more than 80 billion dollars in annual revenue, 10,000 stores around the world and 1,600 in the U.S.

Aldi also owns 500 Trader Joe’s stores in America.

Aldi had a simple, humble start in 1946. Just one tiny shop in a German suburb run by two brothers with a knack for being thrifty.

Brothers Karl and Theo Albrecht became the richest men in Germany.

Aldi is a combination of two words: Albrecht and discount.

By 1955, the chain had more than 100 stores throughout West Germany with prices 20% below their competitors.

The first Aldi store opened in this country in Iowa in 1976. Today, the number of Aldi stores doubles every decade.

The Aldi global empire has big plans to keep expanding in America. The company says it will be the third largest grocery chain here by 2022, behind Walmart and Kroger, with 2,500 stores.

Even Walmart has had to lower its prices to compete.