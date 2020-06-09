Nugget of Knowledge: Airports & shopping

Len Rome's Daily Feature of Little Known Facts

(WYTV) – Why do airports have carpets?

They want you to feel like you’re kicking back in your own living room.

If you’re feeling comfy while you wait, there’s a better chance you’ll get up and explore the terminal and buy stuff.

A research company called DKMA found that satisfied passengers are twice as likely to shop, and they spend about 7% more money.

The website Travel and Leisure also tells us that while carpeting is tougher to keep clean and many slow down travelers pulling lots of luggage, you’re not hearing the sound of suitcases rolling across the floor. It’s nice and quiet.

The gate areas often come with lower ceiling, more comfortable seating and more natural lighting than the rest of the terminal. Everything to make you feel at home, calm and ready to spend.

Some airports even have spas and yoga rooms to help you pass the time.

Airport shops have the souvenirs that reflect their city.

For example, more than 20 years after its release in 1993, “Sleepless in Seattle” shirts were still a top-selling item at Seattle-Tacoma International Airport.