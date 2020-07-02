Nugget of Knowledge: A trip to the Stratosphere

Space Perspective plans an unmanned test flight from the Kennedy Space Center in Florida next year

(WYTV) – A company called Space Perspectives wants to use a balloon the size of a football stadium, filled with hydrogen, to lift customers from the Earth’s surface in Alaska.

The balloon is expected to reach up to around 18 and a half miles or 98,000 feet, which is nearly four Mt. Everests. You’ll be in the middle of the stratosphere.

Space Perspective plans to use what’s called the Pacific Spaceport Complex in Kodiak, an island off the Alaskan coast, to serve as one of the launch sites for its pressurized capsule called Spaceship Neptune.

The flight crew will take eight passengers each trip, and each passenger could pay about $125,000 for the six-hour journey.

Space Perspective will test its spaceport operations and get the necessary spaceflight licenses from the Federal Aviation Administration.

Space Perspective plans an unmanned test flight from the Kennedy Space Center in Florida next year.

For the real thing, passengers will experience a two-hour ascent, all the time able to post on social media about their experiences or send data.

Then Neptune makes a two-hour descent under the balloon and splashes down in the waters around Kodiak Island and the Aleutian Island chain.