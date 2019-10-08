Nugget of Knowledge: A moment defined

(WYTV) – How long is a moment?

The term dates back to at least the 8th Century when the monk St. Bede used it to define a period of 90 seconds.

So a moment back then was a minute and a half.

But if we just mean a really short, brief experience, we can at least say how short it can be.

In 2014, researchers at MIT showed that the brain can identify images glimpsed for as little as 13 milliseconds. A millisecond is one-thousandths of a second.

Your brain can identify what it’s looking 30 times faster than you can blink your eye! It can identify images many thousands of times faster than it can identify text.

Eighty percent of people remember what they see, compared to 20% of what they read and 10% of what they hear.

The brain is working when you’re born and processes information every moment, however long that feels to you, and your brain never stops working until you get up to speak in public.