Nugget of Knowledge: A litter of kittens and other random items

There are a bunch of little facts most people don't know

(WYTV) – There are a lot of little facts that most people don’t know about some commonly known people in entertainment and history.

Before he wrote Goosebumps, R.L. Stine wrote the jokes for Bazooka Joe bubble gum wrappers.

Yoda was partly modeled after a photo of Albert Einstein.

Before he became president, Abraham Lincoln was wrestling champion of his county in Illinois. He fought in nearly 300 matches and lost only one.

According to one study, most dogs are the cutest between six and eight weeks old.

If your dogs feet smell like corn chips, you’re not alone. There’s a real term for it: “Frito Feet.”

A little of kittens is also known as a “kindle.”

In 19th century Ireland, the Irish cared jack-o’-lanterns out of turnips instead of pumpkins.

In 1953, the Swanson company had 260 tons of frozen turkey leftover after Thanksgiving, so the company packaged them into trays with peas and potatoes, and the TV Dinner was born.

Chock Full o’ Nuts coffee contains no nuts, not a single one. It’s named for a chain of nut stores that the founder converted into coffee shops.

It’s a tradition for the post offices of Romeo, Michigan and Juliette, Georgia to offer a special dual postmark leading up to Valentine’s Day.

The old home of the Philadelphia Eagle, Veteran Stadium, had a courtroom and jail where police would take anyone who got a bit too rowdy.

The new home, Lincoln Financial Field, also has a court and jail inside the stadium with four cells.