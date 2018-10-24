Nugget of Knowledge: '70s TV shows
General Lee got most of the fan mail on Dukes of Hazard
(WYTV) - Remember TV in the 1970s?
The Partridge Family was a fictional band. Studio musicians recorded the songs but the group was nominated for Best New Artist at the Grammy Awards in 1971. The Partridge Family lost to The Carpenters.
Moore's character on the Mary Tyler Moore Show, Mary Richards, was originally written as a divorced woman. CBS said no to that, fearing audiences might think she was still playing her character on the Dick Van Dyke show -- that she divorced Rob Petrie.
In Kojak, Lt. Theo Kojak -- played by Telly Savalas -- sucked on lollipops. When the show began shooting, Telly was licking lollipops to try to quit smoking so the writers had his character do it.
