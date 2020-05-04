Nugget of Knowledge: 60% of sports injuries occur during this time

M31, the Andromeda Galaxy, is on a collision course with the Milky Way

(WYTV) – Daybreak wanted to share some little-known facts with viewers on this Monday morning.

Sixty percent of sports injuries occur during practice.

Your hair standing on end means you may be a target of lightning.

Never share your mascara. It’s the most common way people pass on eye infections such as conjunctivitis, or pink eye.

M31, the Andromeda Galaxy, is on a collision course with the Milky Way.

Tsunamis can travel in deep water as fast as 500 miles per hour.

Unattractive people tend to receive longer jail sentences.

Don’t eat and drink while driving. Most accidents occur while drivers are on their way to work.

Psychologists say people do appear more attractive after a few drinks.

Retired husband syndrome plagues the Japanese.