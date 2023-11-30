(WYTV)- Here is Merriam-Webster’s Word of the Year for 2023: “authentic.”

Did you get caught up with fake content on social media? Is artificial intelligence fooling you with bogus images?

Maybe it’s no surprise that we talked a lot about things and people being authentic in 2023 and how important that is. Remember last year’s word?

In 2022, Merriam-Webster chose “gaslighting” which meant manipulating someone to create doubt and confusion in the victim’s mind. The Cambridge Dictionary is the world’s most popular online dictionary if you’re trying to learn English and its word of the year for 2023 is hallucinate.

The new definition of hallucinating is artificial intelligence showing us, fooling us, with false information.

AI hallucinations are also known as confabulations, or misremembering something.