Nugget of Knowledge: #1 most-visited entertainment destination

Americans spent more time at the library in 2019 than at any other recreational spot

(WYTV) – Where is one of your favorite places to visit?

We have plenty of movies to go to and live sporting events, concerts and plays, parks to explore or museums, casinos, amusement parks, zoos, but one place beats them all.

The library.

This comes to us from a Gallup poll taken in December.

Women visit 13 times a year, while men visited around seven.

The less money you earned, the more you visited the neighborhood library.

Households that earned less than $40,000 per year averaged a dozen visits a year. Those with an income of $100,000 or more went eight times.

It may be because public libraries offer all kinds of services and resources with access to computers and free Wi-Fi.

The older you grow, the less you visit. Those 18 to 29 had 15 visits to the library last year. Those 50 to 64 went six times.

