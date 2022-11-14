(WYTV) – How many skyscrapers does Washington, DC have? None. It’s the capital city of the most powerful nation on Earth and it has no skyscrapers?

You may have heard this reason: a local law says that the city can build nothing taller than the United States capital dome.

The Washington Monument is taller by hundreds of feet, but that’s not a building, it’s a monument.

The reason Washington. D.C. buildings are short is because of a local law in DC called the Height of Buildings Act of 1910.

It limits the height of a building to no more than the width of the street in front of it, plus 20 feet.

Why? At the time, Congress just didn’t trust the new steel buildings that could rise many floors and it was afraid firefighters couldn’t reach those upper levels.

Legend says it’s because of our third President, Thomas Jefferson. He wanted Washington, D. C. to feature classical architecture, low and convenient, a vision that eventually made it into law a century after his time in office.

The city has made some exceptions since then, including one of the tallest building in DC, the National Shrine.