(WYTV) – Rex David Thomas was born in 1932 and died in 2002. We know him as simply Dave Thomas, American businessman, philanthropist and fast-food tycoon.

He was the founder and chief executive officer of Wendy’s, opening the first in Columbus in 1969.

But Dave Thomas was also responsible for much of the success of Kentucky Fried Chicken.

Thomas was the head cook of a small restaurant in Fort Wayne, Indiana when Colonel Harlan Sanders came to town to sell franchises for his new chicken restaurant.

Thomas bought in and went to work for the Colonel and began offering marketing tips. It was Thomas who suggested selling chicken in paper buckets, all the better to keep the chicken crisp. And it was Thomas who suggested the Colonel start doing his own TV commercials.

Those two moves were so successful, Dave Thomas was able to eventually sell his share in the restaurants back to Colonel Sanders for a million and a half dollars, giving him the money he needed to start Wendy’s in Columbus.

He also made his own commercials, appearing in 800.

One final note: in 2005, two Wendy’s employees were caught robbing the safe from the store where they worked in Manchester, New Hampshire.

One employee was Steve LeMay, the other was Ronald MacDonald.