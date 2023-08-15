YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WYTV) – Here are some facts that you may or may not know:

The three dots on the Domino’s logo represent the chain’s three original locations. Co-founder Tom Monaghan originally planned to add a new dot for every pizzeria he opened.

The distance from your wrist to your elbow is the same length as your foot.

Humans are the only animals on Earth with chins.

The Antarctic glaciers are made up of 3% penguin urine.

Broccoli contains more protein than a lot of meats, including steak.

You can hear a lion’s roar up to five miles away.

In the original stage version of “The Wizard of Oz,” 1902, Dorothy’s companion is not Toto the dog, but a cow named Imogene.

Crows can recognize human faces and remember them for their entire bird lives.

Flamingos eat with their heads turned upside down.

Vending machines are everywhere in Japan, more so than any other place on Earth. There are 23 machines for every Japanese man, woman and child.

Lizards communicate by doing pushups, and a group of lizards is called a lounge.

Pound cake got its name because the original recipes called for a pound of butter, a pound of flour, a pound of sugar and a pound of eggs.