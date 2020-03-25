Niles wholesale bakery opens doors to public to combat empty bread shelves

The owner said a loaf of fresh-baked bread runs about $1.50 at the bakery

NILES, Ohio (WYTV) – If you have gone to the grocery store lately looking for milk, eggs or bread and left empty-handed, you’re not alone.

Grocery stores are doing their best to keep these items stocked, but they are flying off of the shelves fast.

If the bread shelves do look a little bare at your local grocery store, D’Urso Bakery in Niles might be another option.

The bakery has been owned by the same family since 1958.

D’Urso Bakery usually does wholesale, but after taking a hit when restaurants started closing amid the coronavirus outbreak, they are now opening their doors to the public.

“It just affects us a little, but because we deal with a lot of vendors, restaurants and businesses, it kind of compensates for each other, but my main thing is just to take care of people,” said Dominic D’Urso.

They are baking about 1,000 different loaves or rolls daily. Customers can just show up to get the bread or call ahead to place an order.

D’Urso Bakery is located at 212 S Cedar Avenue in Niles. To place an order, call the bakery at 330-652-4741.