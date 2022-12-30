Len Rome's Daily Feature of Little Known Facts

(WYTV) — We are talking New Year superstitions for Nugget of Knowledge today. We found this on visitpittsburgh.com.

Kiss at Midnight – The person you kiss at midnight will be your lifelong love.

12 Grapes at Midnight – One grape for each month to bring year-long good luck.

Fill Your Kitchen Cabinets – It’s bad luck to start the new year with no food.

Have Cash in Your Wallet – To experience prosperity in the new year, you must have cash in your wallet.

Don’t Clean the House on New Year’s Day – You will wash away any good luck coming your way.

Open the Doors and/or Windows at Midnight – Let the old year and bad spirits out.

Eat Collard Greens and Black-Eyed Peas – Collards represent cash, and black-eyed peas represent coin to bring wealth in the new year. Pork is good too, because pigs don’t go backward.

Don’t Eat Lobster, Crab or Chicken – Lobsters walk backward; crabs walk sideways; and because chickens have wings, your good luck could “fly away.”

The First Person to Enter Your Home – A dark-haired male should be the first person to cross the threshold bringing good luck and a gift.

Make Some Noise – Scare away any evil spirits. No noise-makers? Stack up some pots and pans then accidentally knock them over.

Carry an Empty Suitcase – Walk around your home with an empty suitcase inviting new adventures to you in the new year.

Write Down Your Wishes, Hopes and Dreams – Then burn the paper ensuring they come true. Keep it small — we don’t want to go out to cover a fire at your place on New Year’s Night!