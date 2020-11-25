New finding suggests fish oil has no benefit on heart health

In fact, the fish oil made it more likely the participants of the study would develop an irregular heartbeat

(WYTV) – Do you take a fish oil supplement to keep your heart healthy? Is it doing any good?

A new study led by the Cleveland Clinic looking at fish oil supplements says no.

Dr. Steven Nissen says there’s actually no benefit whatsoever.

“A very high dose of a very powerful fish oil, a very effective fish oil, didn’t produce any reduction in the risk of heart attack, stroke or death. That was the really important finding from the trial. Fish oil simply doesn’t produce a cardiovascular benefit.”

In the study, 13,000 patients taking statins for their heart health took high-dose prescription fish oil or simple corn oil — they didn’t know which.

The fish oil offered no special protection from heart attacks or strokes. In fact, it made it more likely these patients would develop an irregular heartbeat.

Make sure you talk to your doctor before starting or stopping any medication, including over-the-counter supplements.