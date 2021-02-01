‘Neurobics’ preps brains for surgery to prevent delirium post-op

Medical researchers believe we can prepare the brain for surgery just as we can prepare the body

(WYTV) – You can prepare your body for surgery — eat well and exercise. But maybe there’s something else you can work on beforehand — your brain, especially if you’re older.

Some older patients have trouble recovering from any kind of surgery. Many suffer from delirium.

Medical researchers at the Ohio State University Wexford Medical Center believe we can prepare the brain for surgery just as we can prepare the body.

“I thought there might be a way to use brain exercise or having an active mind immediately before surgery to offset the risk of delirium post-op,” Dr. Michelle Humeidan said.

The brain exercise is called “neurobics” and it’s designed to create new neural pathways and improve thinking.

It seems to work. Older patients due for surgery played with tablets loaded with brain games. The rate of delirium dropped after their surgeries.

Patients who didn’t play brain games were also more likely to be admitted to the ICU during their postoperative hospital stay.

Reading the newspaper or practicing any other activity that challenges your mind would likely bring the same benefits.