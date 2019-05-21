National Rescue Dog Day serves as reminder to help spread love for these animals

The ASPCA reported that about 3.3 million dogs are brought into shelters yearly.

When the animals make their way to these shelters, each rescue dog is in need of a good home.

Rescue dogs can be any size, age or breed. They typically have to overcome challenges after being abused or neglected, but these animals are still capable of offering friendship to a new owner.

These dogs also have the potential to be service animals or work with the elderly.

Companions can provide support to ease PTSD among members of the military or individuals with mental illnesses.

Monday was National Rescue Dog Day, reminding people that there are various ways to help out. These ways include volunteering at local shelters, bringing in donations or consider adoptioning or fostering.

For more information, check out the interview in the video above.