(WYTV)- Did our first president ever wear false wooden teeth?

And, if not, where did that idea come from?

George Washington suffered from dental problems all his life. He lost his first permanent tooth at age 22 and by the time he was inaugurated in 1789 he had only one natural tooth in his mouth remaining.

He owned many pairs of dentures in his lifetime. He got his first set before the Revolutionary War, but none was wood.

Washington’s dentures were made from elephant and hippopotamus ivory, from gold, lead, human and animal teeth, often those of horses and donkeys, as all dentures were at that time.

They never fit very well, distorting his mouth and his speech and causing him a lot of pain.

And because of poor hygiene, the dentures usually had a brown tone, leading some to think they were wooden.

Washington used to complain that his dentures late in life caused his lips, as he put it, to “bulge” in an unnatural fashion. You can see this in artist Gilbert Stuart’s famous painting of Washington from 1796. It’s on the one-dollar bill.

When you look at George on the bill, remember, he was in pain as Stuart was painting his portrait.