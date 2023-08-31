(WYTV) — This comes to us from the Smithsonian Magazine: The mugshot, your booking photo, — they came from Belgium in the 1840s, the very start of photography.

The goal of taking one was simple: take a picture of a prisoner so if he ever committed a crime again once free, the photo might help identify him again.

Police began to use photography in their crime-fighting arsenal. They showed the pictures to the public, telling them to watch out for this guy, that guy, etc.

In the 1880s, Alphonse Bertillon of the Paris police started the idea of two photographs: one straight on and one a profile. He added a physical description, even shoe size, so if criminals tried to disguise themselves, their physical characteristics would give them away.

Fingerprinting soon replaced many of those descriptions, but the mugshot was here to stay. For some, the booking photo has been a boon.

Johnny Cash had a mugshot taken once and turned it into a song and merchandise. Police took mugshots of Rosa Parks and Martin Luther King Jr., images that became badges of honor.

Donald Trump’s critics may have been hoping his mugshot would humiliate him, but the former president turned that one right around.