Movie titles translated around the world

(WYTV) – American movie titles can have different translations across other languages. Here are some of them.

“Star Wars” – “The War of the Stars” in France. In Spanish, “The War of the Galaxies.”

“The Dark Knight” – In Spain, it became “Knight of the Night” simply because many scenes took place after dark.

“Ghostbusters” 2016 – The Chinese called it “Super Power Dare Die Team.”

“Free Willy” – The Chinese renamed it “A Very Powerful Whale Runs to Heaven.”

“The Sixth Sense” – While it had a great twist ending, the Chinese gave it away in their title, “He’s a Ghost.”

“Willy Wonka and the Chocolate Factory” – Denmark gave it a new name: “The Boy Drowned in the Chocolate Sauce.”

“Die Hard” – The Danes also tweaked the title of this Bruce Willis classic, becoming “Mega Hard.”

“Grease” – Movie goers in Argentina saw the same film called “Vaseline.”

“Silver Linings Playbook” – In Russia, “My Boyfriend is a Psycho.” The Lithuanians called it “The Story of the Optimists.”

“Jaws” – The French translated that into a movie called “The Teeth of the Sea.”

“Nixon” – The film starred Anthony Hopkins as the disgraced president and the Chinese got right to the point with their title “Big Liar.”

“Home Alone” – In French theaters, it became a movie called “Mom, I Missed the Plane.”