(WYTV)- Ask anyone for the color of a movie theatre seat and you’ll probably hear, red.

Do a Google Image Search for “movie theater” and “movie theater seats” and you’ll get a similar result. It’s not a coincidence.

It’s science and it all has to do with the way our eyes work as the light dims..the first color to fade away is red. As the lights dim in the theater, the seats and often the walls and curtains, which are also often red quickly fade into darkness.

That helps our eyes focus on the screen, to make watching the film as enjoyable as possible.

Not all theaters use red seats…you may visit one that uses black, and they work just as well.

But you will rarely sit in a theatre with blue or green seats, those colors simply take too long to fade away as the lights go down. A quick movie theatre fact: once, parents brought their babies to the movies that had “cry rooms” attached to the main theater, just as churches sometime have cry rooms.

You watched the movie in a soundproofed booth with a view of the screen and the sound piped in. But these have all but disappeared.