Most pretzels sold in US are made in Pennsylvania, and other facts about the snack

One city eats significantly more pretzels than the rest of the country

(WYTV) – How much do you know about pretzels?

Pennsylvania is home to 45 pretzel companies, including Snyders of Hanover. About 80% of all pretzels sold in this country come from Pennsylvania.

The world has enjoyed pretzels for a long time — since 600 A.D. An Italian monk rolled out ropes of dough, twisted them to resemble hands crossed on the chest in prayer and baked them.

Yes, they are high in carbs. Made from wheat flour, the average soft pretzel contains anywhere from 300 to 500 calories. They are low in protein, but pretzels do contain some B vitamins.

The current Guinness World Record holder for largest pretzel comes from El Salvador. In October 2015, one pretzel company baked a pretzel 29 feet long by 13 feet wide, weighing 1,700 pounds.

Pretzels are part of a traditional wedding ceremony in Switzerland. A bride and groom break a pretzel together, make a wish and each eat half.

We made pretzels completely by hand until the first automated pretzel machine came along in 1935.

Pretzels get their flavor and trademark shine from soaking the dough for about 30 to 60 seconds in sodium hydroxide before baking.

Who eats the most? While Americans, on average, eat around two pounds of pretzels a year, the people of Philadelphia, for some reason, eat 12 pounds.

Beer and pretzels really do go together. The pretzel salt helps boost the flavor of beer.

And if you take your pretzels without salt? Those are known as baldies.