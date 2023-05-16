(WYTV)- This tasty nuggets comes to us from the National Health and Nutrition survey, we love sandwiches.

On any day, half of all adult Americans are eating at least one sandwich. What are we putting in them?

Ham is the most common sandwich meat, followed by chicken or turkey loaf and then beef.

What about bologna? It was named after the city of Bologna in northern Italy. It’s on the list, farther down, below hot dogs but above bacon.

What about fillings for the sandwich? Lettuce is at the top of the list, then comes mayonnaise, mustard, a slice of tomato, then ketchup and cheese.

What about peanut butter?

That’s near the top, and that’s without the jelly. Now to the bread: a soft, white roll tops the list of sandwich breads, then slices of white bread, followed by whole wheat, multigrain and then rye.

Pita bread and sourdough are far down the list.

This survey was done for the Centers for Disease Control and it covered five thousand adults ages 20 and older.