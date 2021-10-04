Most popular candy purchases for Halloween

Len Rome's Daily Feature of Little Known Facts

(WYTV)- You never know what’s going to show up in your child’s trick-or-treat bag.



But there are always one or two brands that show up again and again.



According to the National Retail Federation, Halloween candy spending should hit a whopping three billion dollars this year, the most ever and a 20% increase over last year.



A website called CandyStore.com looked at Halloween candy sales to find the most popular candies this year.



Across the country, the number one treat is Reese’s Cups followed by Skittles and M&Ms



Let’s check Ohio and the states around it to find the candies we’re buying the most this October.

Ohio: Blow Pops. (M&Ms come in 2nd, Starburst is 3rd.)

Pennsylvania: Hershey’s Mini Bars. (Skittles are 2nd and and M&Ms are 3rd)

West Virginia: Hershey’s Mini Bars

Kentucky: Swedish Fish

Indiana: Starburst

Michigan: Candy Corn

By the way, 50% of parents admit to holding some candy back for themselves later in the year.