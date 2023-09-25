(WYTV) – Visit the beautiful Hawaiian Islands — any of them — and find many different beaches to enjoy: black, white and green sand beaches, Hawaii has them all.

Luckily for the tourist, all beaches in Hawaii are open to the public. There are no private beaches in the state!

The Hawaii Supreme Court decided everything should be open, with the exception of small pieces of federal government land.

You can’t walk over private property to get to the beach. You have to use public trails, but you can reach the waterline.

A private landowner trying to block access to his backyard beach is breaking the law.

The state does have what it calls established beaches with lifeguards. After all, ocean currents and tides can be dangerous, but you can swim where you please.

Hawaiians have always lived with the sea, a source of food and a gathering place and tradition says restricting it is not right.

Every sunset, every wave, and every grain of sand are free to all. Nothing is roped off for a privileged few.

So as you stand on shore looking out at the ocean, it does not matter whether tall cliffs rise behind you or a millionaire’s mansion sits among the trees. The sand beneath your feet is yours.