Most-asked questions about the White House

(WYTV) – Here are answers to some of the most Googled questions about the White House:

The founding fathers moved our capital from Philadelphia to Washington, D.C. in 1790 and the cornerstone for the White House was laid on October 13, 1792.

It has 132 rooms, including a few off-beat ones. Bill Clinton practiced his saxophone in the music room and Harry Truman added a bowling alley in 1947. You’ll also find a chocolate shop, flower shop and home theater.

Irish architect James Hoban designed the original White House and helped rebuild it after the British burned it in 1814.

The first president to live there, John Adams, and his wife, Abigail, moved into the mansion on November 1, 1800 but they didn’t stay for long. He lost reelection to Thomas Jefferson and had to move out the following March.

Theodore Roosevelt renovated the building in 1902, and Harry Truman had pretty much everything but the building’s exterior demolished and rebuilt between 1948 and 1952.

The White House has 35 bathrooms. President Franklin Pierce put in the first bathroom in 1853, with hot and cold running water.

The White House is worth about $418 million and renting it would cost around $1.7 million a month.

The National Park Service owns the White House and maintains the grounds.

The White House has six floors — two are below ground level. The ground floor houses the West Wing, which includes the Oval Office. Receptions are usually hosted on the first floor, while the second floor houses the first family’s rooms. The third floor is made up of mostly recreational rooms, like the gym and game room.