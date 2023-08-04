(WYTV) – Once upon a time, there was a land, a real paradise, that had no mosquitoes. Not a single one to bite you and make you itch. Where was this land? Hawaii.

The islands were completely free of the annoying whine and itchy bites of mosquitoes. The vast Pacific Ocean was a natural barrier, the bugs never reached remote Hawaii until 1826.

Then everything changed. 1826 was the first recorded arrival of a trade ship with mosquitoes on it. The bugs simply jumped ship into a tropical climate that was perfect for them.

They began to breed in all the standing water sources, they brought diseases to birds that had no immunity to mosquitos, some breeds nearly went extinct.

And to humans, mosquitoes brought dengue fever and other viruses and began to chase away the tourists.

Hawaii reacted and among other measures imported a lot of dragonflies to eat the mosquitoes.

The great mosquito invasion of Hawaii is one example of how a minor incident: a mosquito stowing away on a ship can cause ripple effects that go on for years.