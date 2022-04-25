(WYTV)- Ever look at those old photos of notable men from the 19th century, the generals, the politicians and they sit or they stand while keeping one hand tucked into the front of their jackets.

How come? It’s not some code or message, the tradition goes way back to ancient Greece. Back then, when you got up to make a speech, it was considered disrespectful, bad form, for people to see your hands…you kept them inside your cloak.

Statues from the sixth century BC, show this. In the 1700’s, artists looking for inspiration, looked back at the Greeks and decided to put their portrait subjects into the same poses, believing it showed them to be noble and calm and of good breeding. When photography came along in the 19th century, the trend continued.

Historical figures from president Franklin Pierce to Communist Karl Marx were photographed with unbuttoned jackets and hidden hands.

It wasn’t until the end of the 1800s that the pose finally fell out of favor, but Russian dictator Joseph Stalin hid a hand in a 1948 photo.