(WYTV)- An invention by accident: in 1945, Percy Spencer was a researcher at the Raytheon Corporation, a major defense contractor.

He was experimenting with a new vacuum tube called a magnetron and noticed that when he got close to one, the peanut cluster candy bar in his pocket began to melt.



When he brought in unpopped popcorn and an egg, the egg cooked, the popcorn popped. Raytheon immediately patented the device as a kitchen appliance and called it the RadaRange. So the first microwave oven weighed 750 pounds, was five and a half feet tall and cost $5,000. Today, that would be $62,000.

It was considered Raytheon’s biggest failure.

But by 1975, the microwave oven had evolved into a much cheaper, compact, countertop appliance, and in that year, microwaves surpassed the sales of gas ranges.

Spencer became senior vice president for Raytheon but he received no royalties. Raytheon paid him a one-time $2.00 gratuity, the same it gave everyone on the payroll who invented something that Raytheon could patent.

Spencer is in the Inventors Hall of Fame.