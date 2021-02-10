Medical professionals hope to answer questions about vaccine for those who are hesitant

Don't confuse reluctance to get a shot with being against vaccines altogether

(WYTV) – As more get vaccinated against the coronavirus, some are hesitating — particularly people of color. Why?

That hesitancy can often come from simple mistrust, but some minority groups really need the vaccine because they have higher rates of diabetes, obesity, heart disease, asthma and other conditions. They’re at a much greater risk when it comes to COVID-19.

Each shot brings us closer to defeating this virus.

“One of the things I can tell you, as a woman of color, is our communities, our faith-based missions, our churches are important to us. Getting this vaccine, slowing down the pandemic, shutting down the pandemic will help us go back to our normal lives,” said Dr. Tosin Goje, with the Cleveland Clinic.

When someone is vaccinated, they’re protecting themselves and their community.

Don’t confuse reluctance to get a shot with being against vaccines altogether. Doctors and medical providers should ask “why” when someone says “no thanks” to the vaccine, and be willing to answer questions and educate.